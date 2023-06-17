National Rapid Championship next for chess players

[Source: Fiji Chess Federation/ Facebook]

Chess players are now gearing up for their biggest and competitive tournament yet.

The 2023 National Rapid Chess Championship sponsored by PAHO Eco-Industries will be held in the west with a minimum prize pool of $1000.

Youngsters Yash Krishen Maharaj and Provisional FIDE Master (FM) Rudr Prasad of The University of the South Pacific will be favourites for the 20 minutes + 10 seconds per move format event where speed and agility will determine key positions in a game

Article continues after advertisement

Ex-Olympiad reps like Candidate Master (CM) Manoj Kumar, National Champion CM Taione Sikivou and Women’s Candidate Master (WCM) Gloria Sukhu as well as Provisional WCM Tanvi Prasad are expected to tightly contest for top spots in the championship.

General Secretary Goru Arvind says there will be nine rounds of play across two days.

Category prizes will also be up for grabs for Primary Schools, Secondary Schools and the Women’s Division.

All chess players who compete in their first local tournament under Fiji Chess Federation will contend against each other for the Best Beginner Award.

The overall tournament winner will be declared the National Rapid Chess Champion for 2023.