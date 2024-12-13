Moss soaks in International stage experience

[Source: Fiji Swimming/ Facebook]

Maraseleima Moss made a splash on the international stage, proudly representing Team Fiji at the World Aquatics Swimming Championships in Budapest.

She competed in the women’s 100m freestyle and clocked an impressive time of 1:00.48.

The 18-year-old also competed in the women’s 50m freestyle, finishing with a time of 29.06 and earning a world ranking of 63rd.

For Moss, the key to her performance lies in her coach’s advice: “As long as I enjoy it and try my best, that’s the main thing.”

This mindset fueled her confidence and brought out her best, with Moss surprising even herself with how well she performed.

“It’s really exciting to see everyone compete and get behind each other.”

“The pool is really great, and just my nerves… nerves can be a bad thing, but in this case, they’re really good.”

With her infectious positivity and determination, this debut is just the beginning of a journey filled with promise for Moss.