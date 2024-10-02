More tournaments for children with disabilities

Fiji Paralympics head coach Freddy Fatiaki believes that increasing the number of games and competitions for children with disabilities will help him and his team identify talented individuals to represent the country in the future.

While attending the Central Eastern Council of Special and Inclusive Educators Games in Suva this morning, Fatiaki emphasizes the need for more events like this.

He notes that such activities are crucial for discovering future Paralympic talent in Fiji.

With most participants being children, Fatiaki expressed his hope that they can spot promising athletes among them and begin preparations for upcoming international and regional tournaments.

“These types of events also helps us the sporting organizations identify young athletes who can have the pathway to represent the country in the various sports that we have.”

The games is currently being held at the FMF Gymnasium in Suva.