Uncle jailed for raping young nieces

The judge imposed a non-parole period of 13 years and eight months. [Photo: FILE]

A 58-year-old man who repeatedly raped his three young nieces has been sentenced to 17 years and nine months in prison.

The offenses involved his nieces – aged 13, 11, and 7, who are biological sisters – and occurred over several months in a village setting between March 2024 and November 2025.

In his ruling, Justice Daniel Goundar said the crimes represented a serious abuse of trust, as the children viewed the offender as a father figure.

He noted that the prolonged offending caused significant and lasting physical and emotional harm.

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Justice Goundar acknowledged the offender’s early guilty plea, noting it factored into the final sentence and spared the victims from the trauma of testifying in court.

The judge imposed a non-parole period of 13 years and eight months and encouraged the offender to undergo counseling and rehabilitation while in custody.

To protect the victims, the court granted an indefinite non-contact and non-molestation order and prohibited the publication of any information that could identify them.