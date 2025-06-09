Caretaker calls fuel election spending debate

This was discussed during the State of the Economy Dialogue 2026. [Photo: FILE]

Concerns over government spending ahead of the next general election have sparked debate on whether Fiji should move into a caretaker-style arrangement before polling day.

Former FICAC Commissioner Barbara Malimali says a joint report after the 2022 election recommended such an approach.

She says that after the last 2022 General Election, the joint report suggested Fiji go into a sort of caretaker mode.

She also says the report proposed that government spending be channeled through the Electoral Commission for scrutiny.

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“Should we be taking our expenditures to the electoral commission to have a look at, for the sake of transparency and corruption, because this is the time everyone’s giving out fishing boats and cake cutting and salusalu and all of that? We need to keep the government accountable.”

Malimali raised concern over ongoing spending on roads, bridges and community programs. She questioned whether this should continue without closer oversight.

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Professor Biman Prasad says there is no caretaker provision in the Constitution or electoral laws.

“In the previous constitutions, there was a provision for caretaker government. There is none in this one, not even in the electoral laws. The electoral laws have provisions that essentially have kicked in the campaign period.”

Prof Prasad says existing laws already regulate campaign activity.

He adds that the government remains fully empowered until Parliament is dissolved.

Fiji Labour Party Leader Mahendra Chaudhary supports stronger oversight.

He says the government should be treated in a caretaker-like manner.

He says spending must be more closely monitored and also pointed to what he described as cases of vote buying through public assistance programs.

Unity Fiji Party Leader Savenaca Narube also called for tighter controls. He says the law does not require pre-election accountability measures.

He says public funds are being used in ways that influence voters and then calls for reforms to improve transparency and oversight.

This was discussed during the State of the Economy Dialogue 2026.