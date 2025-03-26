Miller keeping a close eye on athletes

Athletics Fiji head coach Albert Miller says he is impressed with the performance of athletes competing at the Suva Zone Two Athletics competitions at the HFC Bank Stadium.

With the Pacific Mini Games coming up in a few months, Miller says they have been keeping a close eye on a handful of athletes at the zone.

He also mentioned he was impressed to see small schools like Jai Narayan College, Nabua Secondary and Nuku Secondary School give other giant schools a run for their money.

“We’ve been keeping an eye on a few athletes here at the zone and we are impressed with what we’ve seen. We’re also happy to see smaller schools come out very strongly for the zone. We will be attending other upcoming zones, looking for potential athletes for our mini games squad.”

Meanwhile, the 800 meter Finals for both boys and girls in all grades are currently underway.

The final event, 4×400 senior boys relay is the last event of the day, which will start at 3.20pm.

