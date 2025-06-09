Media barred from FSC venues amid CEO probe

[Source: File]

The Fiji Sports Council has barred media from covering sporting events at its facilities, raising questions about transparency within the government-owned entity.

An FBC sports reporter was this morning turned away at HFC Bank Stadium while attempting to cover the NFL Flag clinic being held at Bidesi Park.

Security personnel and FSC staff informed the reporter that media are no longer permitted to cover competitions or events staged at council-managed venues.

The move comes amid ongoing scrutiny surrounding Fiji Sports Council Chief Executive Officer Ratu Gilbert Vakalalabure, who is linked to the sports minister’s January 2025 travel to New Zealand, which was reportedly sponsored by the council. Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has since ordered an independent investigation into the matter.

The probe is also expected to examine allegations of abuse of funds levelled against Vakalalabure.

The decision to restrict media access has sparked concern, particularly given that the Fiji Sports Council is state-owned and responsible for managing public sporting infrastructure.

No formal public statement has yet been issued by the Council explaining the directive or clarifying whether the restriction is temporary.

The development raises broader questions about accountability and public access to information at a time when the Council itself is under investigation.

