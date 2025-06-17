Maroons great Chris Close says Queensland won't beat NSW

[ Source: ABC ]

Queensland great Chris Close has a stunning warning for the current Maroons squad if there is not a massive change in outlook and performance in Perth.

“If we use the way we played in game one as a launching pad for game two we won’t beat them for another 100 years,” Close told AAP.

“If they can’t find it within themselves to lift to the standard required in State of Origin then they are going to find it difficult to win.”

While Close has resorted to hyperbole to make a point, the words of the man of the match in the first two Origin games in 1980 and 1981 should resonate with the current Maroons, who were dire in the series-opening 18-6 loss to NSW in Brisbane.

Queensland must win on Wednesday night to keep the series alive and avoid losing four Origin games in a row for the first time since 1996-1997.

Close backed the selectors’ decision to axe former Maroons skipper Daly Cherry-Evans as half and replace him with North Queensland co-captain Tom Dearden.

The former Maroons team manager said Dearden was the only player that went “above their club standard to a level that is called State of Origin” in Brisbane when he came off the bench and sparked the attack.

Close said it wasn’t just Cherry-Evans amongst the spine members who failed to fire.

