Mar impresses in first outing

[Source: Oceania Paralympic Committee/ Facebook]

Paralympian Irene Mar has concluded her impressive run in the Women’s K44-57kg category, bowing out in the quarterfinals after a tough match against world number 2, Gamze Gurdal of Turkey.

Despite the loss, Mar’s performance in her first Paralympics was commendable.

Ranked tenth in her category, the 19-year-old created a major upset in the round of 16 by defeating world number 7, Yuliya Lypetska of Ukraine, to advance to the quarterfinals.

In the repecharge, Mar faced another challenging opponent, world number 3 Kamilya Dosmalova of Kazakhstan, where she put up a strong fight but ultimately lost with a score of 12-6.

The gold medal in the category was claimed by China’s Yujie Li, who secured a dominant 11-0 victory over Gamze Gurdal in the final.