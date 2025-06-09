Large turnout for Suva Open

More than 150 tennis players from across Fiji and overseas will compete in this year’s Vodafone Suva Open Championship.

This year’s tournament will be a special one, with the inclusion of the Under-7, Under-8 and Under-10 categories for the first time.

Tennis Fiji Vice-President Daniel Naidu says introducing the younger age groups is aimed at developing the sport at the grassroots level while giving young players valuable exposure to a competitive environment.

Naidu is pleased with the strong turnout and expects exciting competition across all grades.

Article continues after advertisement

The four-day tournament will be held from September 21 to 24 at the Victoria and Paradiso tennis courts in Suva.