LA fire postpones camp

[Source: Reuters]

A training camp for the U.S. women’s national team has been moved from Los Angeles to Miami due to the wildfires that have devastated Southern California, U.S. Soccer said on Friday.

The camp for the Paris Olympic champions will start three days later than planned and run from Jan 17th to the 23rd at the Inter Miami’s Florida Blue Training Center.

Lauderdale instead of Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson.

Firefighters finally started gaining control over two major wildfires on the eastern and western flanks of Los Angeles on Friday as fierce winds that supercharged the fires for days finally eased.

Six simultaneous wildfires have devastated Los Angeles County neighbourhoods since Tuesday, killed at least 11 people and damaged or destroyed 10,000 structures.