Koster is new World Netball Board Oceania Regional Director

Former Netball Fiji CEO Vivian Koster has been elected as the new Oceania Regional Director for the World Netball Board.

Koster was elected by her Regional Federation, Oceania Netball, and will now sit on the WN Board for a term of four years.

The newly elected Oceania Regional Director has two decades of sports administration experience, holding a Post Graduate Diploma in Social Policy and Administration and a Master of Arts from the University of the South Pacific.

Koster was also the first ever Chief Executive Officer of Netball Fiji, a role she held from 2021 to December 2024.

She will replace Wainikiti Bogidrau, who passed away at the start of this year.

Speaking on being elected and continuing to follow in Kiti’s footsteps, Koster said she was overwhelmed at the support of Oceania Netball and the trust they have in her to represent them on the World Netball Board.

“I recognise that I stand on the shoulders of those before me, in particular, the late Wainikiti Bogidrau, who was not just a netball colleague but a great friend. I was fortunate to journey with her through netball in Fiji and Oceania, and I continue to learn from her in this new space.”

Koster says she looks forward to robust discussions and ensuring that the voice of our Members, especially those that struggle but continue to fight hard for the sport, are heard.

