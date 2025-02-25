Koroi secures overseas contract

[ Source: File photo ]

Former national AFL rep Jekesoni Koroi has been offered a contract to play for a club in Australia.

The 28-year-old signed an eight-month contract with the Thurgoona Bulldogs in New South Wales.

This is the third time the Naitasiri lad has received a contract to play in Australia, the first time he got the call was in 2019, and the second just last year.

He says securing this contract was not of his own doing, but of divine intervention.

“I’m just thankful and blessed to be offered this contract. Thanks to the man above.”

Koroi says this opportunity comes along only once in a while, and he is thankful to be given a chance to prove his worth and earn a living for his family.

Koroi arrived in Australia yesterday, and is expected to start playing for his club as soon as next week.