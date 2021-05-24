Komai living the dream with Silktails

The Fiji Kava Kaiviti Silktails have opened the door for local players to have a feel of international competitions.

Among these talented players is Ponipate Komai, who wants to make a name for himself in the Ron Massey Cup competition.

A former Nasinu Secondary School Under-19 captain, now in the New South Wales Rugby League competition, Komai is living the dream.

Komai says he considers himself lucky to work alongside some of the prominent names in rugby league.

“The Ron Massey Cup competition is a whole new level altogether from the Secondary Schools rugby league. I have learnt so many things. Growing up I used to watch rugby league only on television, but now I am being coached by some of the big names in the sports like Wes Naiqama and Daryl Millard.”

The Waikete, Tailevu native attributes his league career to his parents – his pillar of strength.

“Being a full-time rugby league player comes with its challenges, but I thank my parents for their constant support and helping me every step of the way. Without them, I wouldn’t have made it this far.”

17 players including Komai are set to make their debut at the 2022 Ron Massey Cup competition in March.