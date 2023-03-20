Kaufusi seeks charge downgrade

Dolphins forward Felise Kaufusi will contest a dangerous contact charge at the NRL judiciary in a bid to play in Friday night’s inaugural Battle of Brisbane against cross-town rivals, the Broncos.

Kaufusi was charged with grade two dangerous contact for a tackle on Newcastle’s Jackson Hastings that resulted in the Tonga international being sin-binned in Friday night’s 36-20 win over the Knights.

However, the Dolphins are seeking to have the grading lowered to allow Kaufusi to play against the Broncos.

A downgrade would leave Kaufusi with a fine, while if the challenge is unsuccessful, his suspension will rise from three to four weeks as it is his third offence.

Tesi Niu making history with the Dolphins first hat-trick 💪 #NRLKnightsDolphins pic.twitter.com/mZDR6CTvNR — NRL (@NRL) March 17, 2023

In another case, Roosters star Joseph Manu will miss his side’s round four clash with the Eels after pleading guilty to a Grade 2 Careless High Tackle charge.

Round four of the NRL starts on Thursday with the Eels taking on the Panthers.