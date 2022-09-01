Kamikamica back on the bench, RCG named

Reagan Campbell-Gillard. [File Photo]

Despite being found guilty of a dangerous contact charge at the judiciary on Tuesday night former Fiji Bati forward Reagan Campbell-Gillard is free to play for the Eels tonight against Melbourne Storm.

The Paramatta Eels come through their win over Brisbane unscathed so Head Coach Brad Arthur has named the same 17-man squad for their shot at a top-four spot.

Both Waqa Blake and Maika Sivo are on the wing for Eels.

Bati forward Tui Kamikamica is back on the bench for the Storm as Felise Kaufusi returns to the starting side.

Josh King has been named to start at lock and Brandon Smith is on the interchange but they could well swap later today as per last week’s late change.

The Eels hosts Melbourne Storm tonight at 9:50 and you can watch it LIVE on the FBC Sports channel.