Joshua injured in Nigerian car crash

British heavyweight boxer Anthony Joshua has been injured in a car crash in Nigeria, which killed two other people.

The former world champion was travelling in a vehicle that collided with a stationary truck on a major expressway near Lagos.

Photos from the scene showed the 36-year-old being helped out of the back seat of a black SUV, surrounded by what appears to be broken glass.

Five adult men were involved in the crash, Nigeria’s Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) said.

Two died, two survived “unhurt”, and Joshua was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

