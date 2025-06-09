Jokic suffers knee injury as Nuggets fall to Heat

Three-time NBA Most Valuable Player Nikola Jokic. [Photo: GETTY IMAGES]

Three-time NBA Most Valuable Player Nikola Jokic suffered a worrying knee injury as the Denver Nuggets were beaten 147-123 by the Miami Heat.

Jokic was injured late in the first half after an accidental collision with team-mate Spencer Jones, who stepped on his foot, causing the 30-year-old to collapse clutching his knee.

Nuggets coach David Adelman described the moment as “gut-wrenching”, saying Jokic immediately knew something was wrong.

Jokic will undergo an MRI scan on Tuesday to determine the severity of the injury.

Before leaving the game, Jokic had 21 points and eight assists and continues to lead the NBA this season in rebounds and assists.

