Jackson highlights tough competition for starting 15

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua head coach Glen Jackson says selecting the starting 15 for each match this season will be a challenging task.

With new signings such as Wallaby halfback Issak Fines-Leleiwasa and former Melbourne Rebels forward Angelo Smith in the squad, Jackson adds that competition for starting positions has been intense.

He believes he has a strong side for this season, and he also mentions he is impressed with the lineup they have in their development squad, who are the future of the team.

Article continues after advertisement

“We have a wide range of players to pick from and competition for all positions have been very tough. Especially with our first game just around the corner. We also have a bunch of talented players in our development squad and I am excited to see what the future holds for them as well.”

The Drua will be playing a pre-season match against the Skipper XV, a side consisting of players selected from last year’s Skipper Cup competition on February 6th.

They will then face Moana Pasifika on February 14th in Lautoka.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.