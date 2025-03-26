Interest for rugby abundant in Ba

Talent for the sport of rugby is abundant in Ba, all there that is needed is the support bad development pathways.

Director of Women’s Rugby for Ba Rugby Union, Luse Vula, believes that with the proper support, grass root development will come along faster for their players.

With their sights set on the Ranadi Cup in August, their newly formed partnership with NewWorld IGA is a timely one.

She says through their support, their dreams of qualifying for the Marama Championship looks brighter.

“But went Ba had taken off in women’s rugby and I had come on board, there were a lot of passionate women rugby players there, but you’ve got to start from the grassroot level, so we’ll need this support. Especially as you’ve got mothers from home, you’ll need the support from that, there’ll they need to come out to play. So if you get that to come and play club rugby for the tikina as everyone is passionate for the tikina.”

The former Waratahs Wallaroos front rower says the future of women’s rugby in Ba is very bright.

With development pathways already in place, she says people can expect to see star players coming out of Ba.

