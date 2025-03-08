India chasing Champions Trophy history, NZ ready to scrap

[Source: Reuters]

India are heavy favourites to claim a record third Champions Trophy in Dubai on Sunday but Rohit Sharma’s men face a New Zealand side with plenty of firepower in the first major white-ball final between the teams in a quarter of a century.

India, who refused to play in host nation Pakistan, have produced clinical performances to win all four of their matches in the United Arab Emirates, including a 44-run group-stage victory over the Black Caps last weekend.

