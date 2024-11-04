Local tips Jockeys as key to Melbourne Cup wins

[File Photo]

As excitement builds for the Melbourne Cup, Tamavua resident Vikash Rameshwar shared that when placing a bet, it’s not only about picking the best horse; the jockey matters just as much.

Rameshwar, who’s been in the betting game since 2009, says he’s seen many ups and downs and has won significant sums, with some payoffs reaching over $450.

“My top bet is on jockey Mark Zara—he won last year. People often only focus on the horse, but sometimes it’s the jockey you need to watch.”

Grants Betting Sports City branch manager Elishma Narayan added that they’re anticipating a surge in activity, especially as crowds typically gather after work.

The 2024 Melbourne Cup began this afternoon and is set to conclude tomorrow at 4 pm.