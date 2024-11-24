Seven new players for Fiji Warriors women's hockey

More than half of the Fiji Warriors Women’s hockey squad will have their first international experience when they feature at the 2024 Pacific Cup next month in Suva.

Players like Anareta Sigabalavu, Tahleen Allen, Glynis Valentine, Loata Tabua, Louise Bereso, Delwyn Smith and Una Waqanivalu will wear the national jumper for the first time.

Both Fiji men’s and women’s hockey sides have been named for the Oceania Pacific Cup.

Fiji will have two men’s and women’s hockey teams, one a national side and the other a Warriors outfit.

Women’s hockey coach, Alison Southey, says the new players are part of the Warriors team while the national team is stacked with experience.

Southey also says there are six players from the World Cup earlier this year in the squad as well but as head coach, she knows the pressure of playing at home.

“The public does have expectations and we are very confident of the team that we’ve selected, we’re happy with their prep so far and we’re looking forward to going into the tournament and representing the country as best we can.”

The Oceania Pacific Cup will be held at the National Hockey Centre in Suva from the 9th to the 12th of next month with 16 teams participating.