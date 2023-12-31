Once in a lifetime opportunity for Fiji Hockey

[File Photo]

As the Hockey 5s World Cup draws nearer, the hype within the team is unmatched.

Despite their financial strain, our national team has been preparing diligently.

President Emi Nawaqakuta expresses that the training atmosphere has been amazing and she anticipates a good outing at the World Cup.

Article continues after advertisement

“Think everyone is keen to get to the World Cup because this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. Many of the athletes there have been representing Fiji for over probably five years, and just a handful, maybe ten years representing Fiji. So this World Cup qualification is I think we’ve not seen this opportunity from FIH for many years. ”

She believes that with the right support, the team will soar high.

The Hockey men’s and women’s teams qualified for the World Cup in Oman after winning bronze in the FIH Hockey 5s Oceania Cup in Australia.