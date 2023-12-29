More sponsors approach Fiji Hockey

[File Photo]

Fiji Hockey’s chances of participating at the 5’s World Cup in Oman next year have brightened with the recent approval of funds from the Government as well as growing support from corporate bodies.

Hockey President Emi Nawaqakuta says that due to time constraints, they had to approach the media and make a public appeal in the hope of raising enough funds to cover their costs.

We also have some corporate sponsors that have approached us following that public plea so we are just finalising the finer details and we will make an announcement in early January on that.”

Article continues after advertisement

“Nawaqakuta says they want to ease the burden on athletes’ families, understanding the added stress, especially considering the self-funding required for both the World Cup qualifiers and the 2023 Pacific Games.

Our men’s and women’s teams qualified for the World Cup after winning bronze in the Oceania Cup in Australia in July.

The Hockey 5s World Cup will be held from the 28th to the 31st of next month in Muscat, Oman.