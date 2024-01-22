Dream come true for Smith

Sacrificing his work and time in New Zealand to travel back and forth for the Fiji Hockey team trials has paid off for Adrian Smith.

Smith, who has migrated to New Zealand says it was exciting to know that he made the cut.

The 36-year-old electrician says that representing Fiji in the World Cup has been his dream since he was young.

“Financially. Travelling back and forth to try and attend trials was pretty expensive. And we’re talking thousands and thousands of dollars to travel back and forth from New Zealand. Personally, I knew that I could commit to this, and I knew that I had the talent to get there. I just needed to persevere”

Smith hopes to help the young players given his years of experience.

The men’s team will depart for Oman on Wednesday with the competition starting next Saturday.