Hard work pays off for Nabulagi

Loata Nabulagi

Loata Nabulagi’s years of hard work paid off with her Fijiana 7s debut at the Perth 7s last month.

A member of the extended squad since before the Dubai 7s last year, the 23-year-old, realized her dream of competing overseas.

“I’ve been working very hard to get into the main squad, and I’m happy all that hard work has been paid off.”

With the Vancouver 7s now a few weeks away, Nabulagi hopes to make the final squad.

Meanwhile, the Fijiana 7s side conducted a training session this morning at the Uprising Sports Centre in Pacific Habor in preparation for Vancouver.