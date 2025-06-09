Happy FRU scraps promotion playoffs

The days of promotion playoffs are over.

Unlike last year, when the top two Vanua teams had to battle the bottom two Skipper Cup sides to decide who went up, the Fiji Rugby Union has confirmed a new system — the top two from Vanua will now automatically be promoted while the bottom two Skipper Cup teams will be relegated.

The same will apply in the women’s competition, with the top two Ranadi teams moving up to the Marama Championship, and the bottom two Marama sides dropping down.

Article continues after advertisement

FRU operations manager Tiko Matawalu made the announcement at the launch of the 2025 Vodafone Vanua Trophy and Royal Tea Ranadi Trophy, saying the change will “reward consistency across the season” and bring certainty to teams.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.