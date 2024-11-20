Professional and amateurs for Ba Golf Open

Supplied.

Over 120 amateur and professional golfers are expected to feature in the R.C. Manubhai Ba Golf Club Open.

The highly anticipated event is set to tee off this Saturday and Sunday.

Group CEO, Dr. Uppiliappan Gopalan says the tournament is an opportunity for golfers of all levels to compete, network, and enjoy the beautiful course at the Ba Golf Club – which has a longstanding tradition of fostering camaraderie and sportsmanship among the golfing community.

As the major sponsor, Dr Gopalan says R.C. Manubhai is thrilled to once again support the tournament.

He says golf is a sport that transcends boundaries, and they’re proud to be a part of an event that brings people together.

Dr. Gopalan says they look forward to another successful tournament and wish all the participants the best of luck.