Horschel tames brutal Troon to eye first major title

Billy Horschel’s record at the British Open is not a flattering one for a player of his stature but he moved into prime position to change that with a stellar display in the third round.

Five shots off the pace overnight, the American world number 62 fired a gutsy two-under 69 in rainswept conditions at Royal Troon to end up with a one-stroke lead at four under par.

It was an impressive performance by a player who has missed six cuts in nine British Opens – including the 2016 tournament at Royal Troon where he opened with a 67 before slumping to an 85 in howling rain and wind.

As heavy rain swept in from the Irish Sea, Horschel reeled off four birdies to reach the turn in four-under 32 – in a tie at the top with Ireland’s Shane Lowry.

He bogeyed the par-four 11th but, as the winds strengthened, parred the next six holes before dropping another shot at the last.

Horschel held the clubhouse lead at that point but England’s Dan Brown was one ahead of the field as he teed off on 18 before running up a double-bogey to hand the American a one-stroke advantage.

Horschel’s best British Open finish was a tie for 21st at St Andrews in 2022. He looks set to improve that record on Sunday.