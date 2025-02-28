FSSRL quarters, semis and finals live on FBC Sports

Fijian Broadcasting Corporation partners with FSSRL

The 2025 Fiji Secondary Schools Rugby League national quarterfinals, semifinals and finals will be shown live on FBC Sports.

It’s the first time the Fijian Broadcasting Corporation is partnering with FSSRL.

Yesterday, FBC and FSSRL sealed a three year partnership.

The national quarterfinals and finals will be played at Prince Charles Park in Nadi while Garvey Park in Tavua is going to host the semifinals.

FSSRL president Naisa Toko says it’s a historical moment for the organization and it also gives players the platform to showcase their talents especially for overseas scouts.

FBC Director TV Sitiveni Halofaki says it’s a significant event in schools sports calendar and this is an opportunity for viewers to watch the action.

Over 100 schools are expected to feature in their respective zones starting this weekend.

