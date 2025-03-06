FSSAA look forward to better organized Fiji Finals

file photo

The acknowledges last year’s shortcomings and is committed to a better-organized event this year at the Fiji Finals.

Tournament Director Biu Colati assures that lessons have been learned, and efforts are underway to deliver a seamless, well-executed competition.

He says events will now undergo stricter reviews to uphold fairness and reduce complaints, ensuring a more transparent and dispute-free competition.

“Well something that will happen now is…something that we call a recall referee who will be seated at the control room with us so one of FBC’s official will be seated there with one of our officials maybe from Athletics Fiji or Oceania Athletics so after the end of every event these two will be able to tell us that the event that’s just been completed was error-free.”

Colati guarantees that last year’s challenges have been addressed and will not be an issue this year.

The Athletes Association is currently in preparation mode to ensure a smooth three days of thrilling and high-intensity competition.

The National Championship Coca-Cola Games Competition will be held from the 24th to the 26th of next month at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

