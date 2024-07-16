Yusuf clarifies BOG competing

Fiji Football Association Chief Executive Yusuf [File Photo]

Despite not being in the top eight of the Digicel Fiji Premier League, Suva FC will still be competing in the upcoming Battle of the Giants tournament next weekend.

Fiji Football Association Chief Executive Yusuf clarifies BOG competition this stating that an agreement was made two years ago where the host will participate despite its standings in the DFPL.

Yusuf says even though the host is ninth in the DFPL points table, they’ll still participate which automatically rules out Nasinu.

“So that’s why Suva will be part of the BOG and Nasinu misses out. That was the rule that was passed two years ago, and as it is, it stands.”

The eight teams set to compete in the tournament are Rewa, Labasa, Lautoka, Nadi, Ba, Navua, Nadroga and host Suva.

Eighth-placed Nasinu will not be competing.

The two-day tournament will start next week Friday and will be held a the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.