Youngsters prove worth at NCC

Looking at the performances of some players at the Cecil’s National Club Championship yesterday, Labasa Northpole captain Christopher Wasasala says he is expecting to see some of his younger players in the Labasa district side in the coming years.

After winning the NCC title, Wasasala says that club championship was a perfect platform for young players to build on their skill sets and gain experience.

Wasasala who scored two goals for his side in their 6-3 win over Buiduna in the final yesterday afternoon says they’ve achieved their target.

“I thank the boys; I think their hard work has paid off. It’s all about the mentality, and ours was to come here and win.”

Wasasala adds that having young players in the squad is part of their development plan.