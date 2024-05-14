Warriors to change plan for Rewa

[Source: Theodore Inomae - Solomon Warriors FC/ Facebook]

The Solomon Warriors will change their playing style tomorrow against Rewa in their OFC Men’s Champions League clash in Tahiti.

Rewa drew 2-all with champs Auckland City on Sunday while the Warriors lost 2-nil to Papua New Guinea side Hekari United.

Solomon Warriors coach Frank Ne’e says Rewa and Hekari have two different playing style.

He says Rewa is not an easy side to play against.

“I think Rewa is the same like Hekari but Hekari is more aggressive and they play running football so we’ll need to change our playing style depending on Rewa’s game.”

Meanwhile, the Delta Tigers welcome back Samuela Kautoga and Iosefo Verevou who are in contention for a spot in the match day squad.

Kautoga and Verevou are back from suspension after copping two yellow cards during the National Play-offs against Lautoka in February.

Rewa faces Solomon Warriors tomorrow at 1pm.