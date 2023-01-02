Villa win away game

[Source: BBC]

Aston Villa increased the pressure on Tottenham for a 2-0 away win in the English Premier League.

An error by goalkeeper Hugo Lloris in his first game back since the World Cup allowed Emiliano Buendia to score before Douglas Luiz doubled the lead at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The Spurs, who fell out of the Premier League top four on Saturday, have now won only two of their past seven matches.

Spurs were booed off at the final whistle, while some fans directed angry chants towards chairman Daniel Levy.

In another EPL result, Nottingham Forest and Chelsea ended in a 1-all draw.