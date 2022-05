Veterans tournament to kick-off today

[Source: Fiji Football Association]

The first round of the RC Manubhai/Apco Coatings Fiji FA International Veteran’s tournament which was postponed last weekend will be played today at Uprising Sports Center in Pacific Harbour.

The tournament proper will start at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka on Thursday.

Labasa Masters will take on Northland Masters at 7.40 pm while Rewa Legends and Suva City Masters will wrap up day one at 8.30 pm.

Defending champions JK Nadi is in pool B with New Zealand Lautoka Masters, Lautoka Masters, Navua Masters, and Suva Combine.

There are only three teams in Pool A, Rewa Masters, Nasinu Masters, and My Suva Legends after Victoria Masters withdrew from the tournament due to the Covid outbreak.

Pool C has five strong teams including Brisbane Bula Boys, Fiji Western Kings FC, Labasa Masters, Northland Masters, and Nadroga Legends.

In Pool D Auffi All Stars Sydney, Rewa Legends, Suva City Masters, and Nadroga Stallions, while Pool E has New Zealand Labasa Masters, Ba Legends, Nadi Legend FC, and Nasinu Legend FC.

Meanwhile, semi-finals and final of the Digicel Fiji FACT, 4R Electrical Labasa will play RC Manubhai Ba in the first semi-final at 2:30pm on Saturday while Suva will face Lautoka at 5pm.

Full Fixtures:

Thursday 02 June 2022, Lawaqa Park, Sigatoka

9.00am Nadroga Legends vs. My Suva Legends

9.50am Lautoka Masters vs. Suva Combine Masters

10.40am Ba Legends vs. Nadi Legends

11.30 am Brisbane Bula Boys vs. Fiji Western Kings FC

12.20 pm Nasinu Masters vs. My Suva Legends

1.10pm NZFFI Team Lautoka vs. Suva Combine Masters

2.00pm JK Nadi Veterans vs. Lautoka Masters

2.50 pm Nadi Legends vs. Nasinu Legends

3.40 pm Suva City Masters vs. Nadroga Stallions

4.30 pm Brisbane Bula Boys vs. Northland Masters

5.20pm JK Nadi Veterans vs. Navua Masters

6.10pm Nadroga Legends vs. Rewa Masters

7.00pm NZFFI Team Lautoka vs. Lautoka Masters

7.50 pm NZ Labasa Masters vs. Ba Legends

8.40 pm AUFFI All Stars vs. Rewa Legends

Friday 03 June 2022, Lawaa Park, Sigatoka

9.00am Lautoka Masters vs. Navua Masters

9.50am Rewa Masters vs. My Suva Legends

10.40am NZFFI Team Lautoka vs. JK Nadi Veterans

11.30am Brisbane Bula Boys vs. Labasa Masters

12.20pm Fiji Western Kings FC vs. Northland Masters

1.10pm AUFFI All Stars vs. Suva City Masters

2.00pm Rewa Legends vs. Nadroga Stallions

2.50pm NZ Labasa Masters vs. Nadi Legends FC

3.40pm Ba Legends vs. Nasinu Legends

4.30pm NZFFI Team Lautoka vs. Navua Masters

5.50 pm AUFFI All Stars vs. Nadroga Stallions

6.10 pm Fiji Western Kings FC vs. Labasa Masters

7.00pm Nadroga Legends vs. Nasinu Masters

7.50 pm JK Nadi Veterans vs. Suva Combine Masters

8.40 pm NZ Labasa Masters vs. Nasinu Legends

Saturday 04 June 2022, Lawaqa Park, Sigatoka

7.00 pm Winner (Group A) vs. Sixth Ranked Team

7.50 pm Winner (Group B) vs. Seventh Ranked Team

8.40 pm Winner (Group C) vs. Eight Ranked Team

9.30 pm Winner (Group D) vs. Winner (Group E)

Sunday 05 June 2022, Lawaqa Park, Sigatoka

8.30am Winner (QF1) vs. Winner (QF2)

9.20am Winner (QF3) vs. Winner (QF4)

2.00 pm Winner (SF1) vs. Winner (SF2)