Vanuatu hope for great start

[Source: Fiji FA/ Facebook]

As the Extra Supermarket Melanesian Futsal Cup is a few hours away, Vanuatu coach, Ben Hungai is positive his team is ready for their clash today.

Hungai say they look up to Fiji knowing they are talented in this particular sport.

The Vanuatu coach reveals they are ready to repeat their same winning outing against the host nation in the OFC Futsal Cup last year.

“We respect our brothers from the Melanesian and we will treat them seriously. We are here to earn good results again after the tournament.”

Similar comments were shared by Fiji Futsal coach Jerry Sam.

“We are prepared for whichever game we play but for now we will focus on one game at a time.”

Vanuatu will be facing Fiji at 4pm before New Caledonia battles the Solomon Islands at 7pm at the Vodafone Arena in Suva.