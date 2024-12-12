Vanuatu equalizes late to hold Fiji in MSG Cup opener

Fiji’s opening match in the MSG Prime Ministers Cup ended in a 1-1 draw against Vanuatu at the Lawson Tama Stadium in Honiara, Solomon Islands.

Sairusi Naulubu gave Fiji the lead in the 60th minute, capitalizing on a rare goalkeeper error.

The Vanuatu keeper mishandled the ball, and Naulubu was quick to react, slotting it into the open goalmouth.

Article continues after advertisement

This was a long-awaited goal for the national striker, bringing much-needed energy to the Fijian side.

Earlier in the match, Fiji had a golden opportunity to take the lead through a penalty, but Dave Radrigai’s attempt sailed over the crossbar.

Despite dominating possession, Fiji struggled to create clear scoring opportunities, missing several chances to extend their lead.

Vanuatu’s defense held firm throughout the match, effectively disrupting Fiji’s rhythm and maintaining pressure.

Just as Fiji appeared poised to claim victory, Vanuatu stunned the crowd with a last-minute equalizer from super sub Alex Senial.

A perfectly delivered cross in the 93rd minute found its mark, ensuring the points were shared.