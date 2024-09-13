Vakaloloma reflects on U20 World Cup

Aliana Vakaloloma [Source: Fiji Football/Facebook]

Fiji’s 15-year-old goalkeeper, Aliana Vakaloloma, has opened up about her incredible experience at the FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup, calling it a dream come true.

The US based goalkeeper, who debuted on the world stage, said she had always watched the tournament on TV growing up and wondered how she could one day get there.

Now that she’s lived that reality, she’s eager to return, already setting her sights on next year.

“The World Cup, it was honestly just like, I’ve never imagined, I’ve always seen, growing up, seen it on TV, and I’ve always been like, I wonder how I can get there and stuff, and being able to actually be there and living in it felt like I was just in a fun, and I definitely want to do it again next year, so that’s what we’re going to work towards for sure.”



Currently in the country, Vakaloloma is now representing the Fiji U16 side at the OFC U16 Women’s Championship, continuing to make strides in her promising football career.

She will be featuring for the team in tomorrows must win clash against Samoa at the HFC Bank Stadium n Suva.