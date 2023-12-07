UEFA to investigate ACL injuries in female players

Norway's Vilde Boe Risa receives medical attention after sustaining an injury [Source: Reuters]

UEFA has introduced a women’s health expert panel with the goal of gaining a deeper understanding of anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injuries and their occurrence in the women’s game, European soccer’s governing body said.

The panel has begun crafting an ACL injury awareness questionnaire for all members of the women’s football community, aiming to gather insights.

Multiple female players, including England’s Leah Williamson and Beth Mead, missed the Women’s World Cup earlier this year due to significant injuries.

Article continues after advertisement

The initiative will form the centrepiece of a wider ACL injury awareness campaign slated to begin in the latter half of 2024.