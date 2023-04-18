Two DFPL games for Nadro and Suva

Suva and Nadroga will meet on Friday at 7pm.

The Digicel Fiji Suva and Nadroga sides will play two DFPL games this weekend.

Suva and Nadroga will first play at the Uprising Sports Center in Pacific Harbor on Friday at 7:30pm.

On Sunday, Nadroga takes on Tailevu Naitasiri at Lawaqa Park and Suva hosts Lautoka at 3pm.

Other games on Sunday sees Navua meeting Labasa at the Uprising Sports Center while Nadi battles unbeaten Rewa at Prince Charles Park.

There’ll be one game on Saturday at the Fiji FA Academy in Ba with the Men in Black facing Tavua.

You can catch the live radio commentary of the Suva and Lautoka match on Sunday on Mirchi FM.