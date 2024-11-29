Tough contention for coach of the Year

Rewa’s Roderick Singh, Navua’s Saiyad Ali and Tavua’s Diva Singh

As the 2024 football season wraps up, anticipation builds for the Extra Supermarket Fiji FA Awards, with the spotlight on the “Coach of the Year” category.

Three standout coaches have been shortlisted, each having led their teams to remarkable achievements this season.

The nominees are Rewa’s Roderick Singh, Navua’s Saiyad Ali, and Tavua’s Diva Singh, all of whom have delivered exceptional results, elevating their teams to new heights.

Singh guided Rewa to a strong campaign in the Digicel Premier League, finishing as table leaders.

The team represented Fiji at the Oceania Champions League in Tahiti but fell short in the semifinals against AS Pirae.

Domestically, Rewa reached the semifinals of both the Battle of the Giants (BOG) and the FMF IDC but were edged out by Lautoka and Navua, respectively.

Despite falling short in Fiji FACT’s group stages, Singh’s consistent leadership kept Rewa among the top contenders.

Navua’s journey under Saiyad Ali has been marked by consistency.

The side reached the finals of both the Fiji FACT and FMF IDC tournaments, cementing their status as one of the most consistent teams of the season.

Known for their disciplined and strategic play, Navua proved their ability to stand toe-to-toe with the competition’s giants.

Tavua’s resurgence under Diva Singh has been one of the highlights of the season.

Taking on the coaching role this year, Singh transformed Tavua into a dominant force in the Digicel Senior League, maintaining an undefeated record.

They also impressed at the IDC, where they emerged as the top team from the Premier division.

Tavua’s stellar performance secured their promotion to the Super Premier division for the 2025 season.

With each coach boasting an impressive resume of accomplishments, the race for Coach of the Year promises to be a tightly contested one.