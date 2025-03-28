Tiga sport draws confidence from national team success

The captains [Source: OFC Oceania Football/Facebook]

New Caledonian side AS Tiga Sport is heading into the OFC Men’s Champions League with a boost of confidence, thanks to the recent success of their national team.

Five Tiga Sport players were part of the New Caledonia squad that competed in the FIFA World Cup 26™ Oceania Qualifiers final against New Zealand earlier this week.

Tiga Sport head coach Leo Lopez believes this experience at the highest level of regional competition will be a major asset for his team.

“We are proud of our national team, and we are fortunate to have five players from that squad. They will bring valuable experience, and we hope it helps us compete at our best in this tournament.”

Meanwhile, Rewa FC, Tiga Sport’s upcoming opponents, also had a strong national team presence, with six players featuring for Fiji in their Oceania Qualifiers semi-final against New Zealand.

Rewa coach Rodeck Singh has stated that they are carefully assessing the fitness of these returning players.

Singh says that ensuring the players are in top condition, without being exhausted or carrying any injuries, is a top priority.

Rewa FC is set to face AS Tiga Sport in their opening match this Sunday at Lawson Tama Stadium in Honiara, Solomon Islands.

