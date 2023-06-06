Tekiate ruled out of Fiji FACT

Suva football has added another name to its list of players that will not feature in the Digicel Fiji FACT.

Defender Remueru Tekiate has been ruled out after undergoing an appendectomy, making him the fifth player to miss out for the Whites.

He joins Alex Saniel, Azariah Soromon, Marlon Tahioa and Simione Nabenu.

Coach Babs Khan says it’s high time for other players to step up.

“We have players that can fill his shoes. We have Joeli Ranitu who did not go with us to the OFC, he is available to play, but, the thing is we won’t have five of the players.”

Khan says they have so much depth in the team and now is a chance for other players to answer the call when asked to play.

Suva’s title defense campaign starts on Friday at 5.30pm against Lautoka.

You can catch the live commentaries of all Fiji FACT matches on Mirchi FM.