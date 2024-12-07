Teams to battle for a spot in finals

Action between Northpole FC and Flying Arrows FC [Source: Fiji Football/Facebook]
It’ll all come down to who wants it more as teams competing in the Cecil’s National Regional Club Championship will be out battling for a spot in the finals tomorrow at the Fiji Football Academy in Suva.
In Group A, Buiduna FC from Tailevu/Naitasiri leads with six points after wins over Nakasi Police FC (2-1) and Lautoka’s Rivals FC (1-0).
Buiduna’s final match is against Downtown FC, and a draw or win will guarantee their spot in the final.
Downtown FC needs to win by at least five goals to advance.
Rivals FC, with an outside chance, needs a favorable result from Buiduna’s match to stay in the race.
In Group B, Northpole FC of Labasa is also leading with six points, having beaten Friends United FC (3-0) and Flying Arrows FC (2-0).
Flying Arrows must win their match against Friends United and hope for a result from the Northpole vs. Blues FC match.
Northpole only needs a draw to secure a final spot, while Blues FC must win with a better goal difference to qualify.
All matches are set to take place at the Fiji Football Academy in Suva.