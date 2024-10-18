Tavua on right track to claim title

Tavua has earned a spot in the semifinals of the Premier Division after a decisive victory over Savusavu, marking a significant achievement for the team.

Coach and player Dr. Diva Singh expressed pride in his squad’s efforts as they now look ahead to facing Premier League side Nasinu in the next round.

The upcoming match will be a true test for Tavua, but Singh is eager to see how his team performs under pressure.

“Yes, we did get our three points today, a win over Savusavu. We’ve qualified as runners-up. We’ve got the first semi-final on Saturday. We’re looking forward to the semi-final. It’s a tough one. It’s against the mighty Nasinu.”

The 2024 IDC will take a break today before eliminations start tomorrow at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

You can listen to the LIVE commentaries of super premier matches on MIRCHI FM.