Tavua clinches promotion to 2025 Digicel Premier League

The Tavua Football team after beating Bua [Source: Fiji Football/Facebook]

Tavua has secured its spot in the 2025 Digicel Premier League following a dominant 3-0 victory over Bua at Garvey Park this afternoon.

Vilitati Kautoga gave Tavua the lead with a well-taken goal in the 40th minute, before Mañana Nawakula doubled the advantage early in the second half with a goal in the 51st minute.

Ratu Nalewadonu capped off the win with a late strike in stoppage time, scoring in the 90+2′ minute to seal the result.

Action from the Bua vs Tavua match [Source: Fiji Football/Facebook]

With this decisive victory, Tavua is set for promotion to the top-tier league next season, where they are likely to replace either Nasinu or Tailevu Naitasiri, both of whom are currently languishing at the bottom of the Digicel Premier League standings.