Tailevu Naitasiri expects good outing this weekend

Tailevu Naitasiri, who has been impressive this season, is looking to continue that momentum this weekend.

Last week, the Sky Blue team got the Labasa fans on the edge of their seats, and they are determined to do the same with Navua.

Head coach Priyant Mannu says despite all the difficulties, his team has been firm and steady with their daily training.

“Preparation has been going well so far, as you know this week we are facing Navua. Navua, after a disappointing result last week, will come back hard, will come back firing at their home ground. Looking at Navua’s performance in Uprising has been good, they are getting results there”

Mannu says his team will continue to make waves in the DFPL competition despite having a young team.

He says having a young team is an advantage as they are full of energy.

Tailevu Naitasiri will be hosted by Navua at 3 p.m. on Sunday at the Uprising Sports Center.

In other matches on the day, Nadi will be hosting Tavua at Prince Charles Park, and Nadroga battles Suva at Lawaqa Park, all at 3 p.m.

Meanwhile, a doubleheader will be held in Churchill Park in Lautoka.

Labasa will meet Ba at 1 p.m. before the top-of-the-table clash between the hosts and Rewa at 3 p.m.

You can listen to live commentaries on the doubleheader on Mirchi FM.