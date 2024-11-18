Tahiti survive Vanuatu's second half onslaught to qualify for semi-finals

(Photo Credit OFC Media via Phototek)

Defensive resilience has paid dividends for Tahiti who have beaten Vanuatu 2-0 at Auckland’s Go Media Stadium to qualify for the semi-finals of the FIFA World Cup 26™ Oceania Qualifiers.

Forced to defend for long periods in the second spell, goalkeeper Teave Teamotuaitau made a string of impressive saves to deny the Vanuatu attack.

The prize for Samuel Garcia’s side is a semi-final against Group A winners New Caledonia in Wellington next March. New Zealand and Fiji will meet in the other semi.

Article continues after advertisement

Playing with the wind in the first half, Tahiti dominated the early exchanges. Manuarii Shan forced Dick Sablan in the Vanuatu goal into making an early save before from a resulting corner Johnathan SpokeyJack turned the ball into his own net.

The early setback made a difficult task that much harder for Vanuatu who went into the game needing to win to deny Tahiti a place in the semis due to an inferior goal difference.

Juliano Schmeling’s side gradually got into the game and threatened on a couple of occasions in the first half, the best chance falling to striker Alex Samiel in the 30th minute.

Jordy Tasip then curled a shot straight at Teave Teamotuaitau in the Tahiti goal, John Alick then headed wide from an acute angle.

Vanuatu started the second half impressively, and created several chances to draw level, first captain Brian Kaltak headed wide from a corner, before a long-range effort from Jordy Tasip was well saved by a diving Teamotuaitau who moments later tipped a chip by Tasip over the bar.

But against the run of play Eddy Kaspard was brought down in the box by Sablan and referee Medric Lacour pointed to the spot with 23 minutes remaining. Benoit Mathon doubled the lead with a well taken penalty.

Needing to score three times in the last quarter, Vanuatu continued to press but Tahiti’s defence held firm and they can now look forward to a trip to Wellington in March.